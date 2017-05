The City of Chula Public Water System has issued a boil water advisory for all of its customers.

The advisory was issued because of low water pressure in the system due to a broken water line.

The advisory remains in effect until water samples indicate there are no contaminants present.

Call Ann Hamilton at 660-247-1356, Benny Simpson at 660-9731748, or Missouri Department of Natural Resource’s Macon Regional Office at 660-385-2129 for more information.

