Cub Scout Pack 23 to hold enrollment event in Trenton

Cub Scouts Pack 23 will hold an event next month for boys in first grade and older who wish to join the pack.

The event will be held at the First Christian Church Activity Center in Trenton the night of September 13th from 6:30 to 7:30. Parents and children may fill out applications.

Children can meet den leaders and find out information about their den and its schedule. Cookies and lemonade will be served.

Those who wish to enroll but cannot stop by the church should call 660-654-3077 for more an application.

Like this: Like Loading...