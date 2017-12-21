Crowder State Park to sponsor 3 hikes on January 1st

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will hold three hikes as part of the Seventh Annual First Day Hikes January 1st.

Resource Manager Anna Persell notes two of the hikes are to begin at Shelter 3 at 10 o’clock that morning. She says participants can hike on Tall Oaks Trail for half a mile or 3.2 miles or on a short section of Tall Oaks Trail before hiking on all of South Thompson Trail.

Another hike will start at the Equestrian parking lot at 1 o’clock that afternoon Persell explains that participants on that hike can walk the entire 3.8 miles of North Thompson Trail or choose to walk only two miles by taking a service road. She notes the hikes will give participants an opportunity to see wildlife and learn about trees and wildlife that might be seen as they walk.

Persell advises hikers to wear sturdy shoes and bring water and says hot cocoa will be served at the end of the hikes. She adds that 55 individuals participated last year, and she hopes to have more this year.

More information on the First Day Hikes can be found on Crowder State Park’s Facebook page.

