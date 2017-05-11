Crowder State Park to host Camp Rainbow

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will host Camp Rainbow June 18th through 24th.

The camp is for individuals ages 8 and up who have intellectual and physical disabilities.

The campers will take part in various activities, including kickball, water games, swimming, crafts, dances, and nightly entertainment.

Crowder State Park Natural Resource Manager Anna Persell explains Camp Rainbow has come to the park’s group camp for multiple years.

She says the park is preparing the same way it always does by getting the group camp ready for all of the group camps that come to the park in the spring through July.

The cost for Camp Rainbow is $15 per camper.

