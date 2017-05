Crowder State Park will hold two National Trails Day Hikes Saturday, June 3.

Park staff will lead a two-mile nature hike on River Forks Trail that morning at 10 o’clock.

The trail runs through hilly terrain, and the Thompson River is visible for part of the trail.

A three-point two-mile hike on Tall Oaks Trail will start Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock.

Participants will be able to see a variety of natural communities found at the park.

Both hikes will begin at the Lake parking lot.

Like this: Like Loading...