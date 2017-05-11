Crowder State Park to hold Saturday events

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will hold several programs on Saturdays this summer beginning May 27th.

Natural Resource Manager Anna Persell tells that Explorer Hour will be held at the campground’s amphitheater at 10 o’clock Saturday mornings.

A nature activity will be offered during the event, such as an exploratory walk, a nature game, or do a craft.

Persell says Nature Touch Table will be held at 3 o’clock in the afternoon with an informal table to be set up at the campground shower house.

She notes that night amphitheater programs will be at 9 o’clock with the first program to be the Creatures of the Night Hike May 27th.

Persell says the Explorer Hour and Nature Touch Table will be not be held June 3rd and 10th due to other activities planned at the park.

She adds that more information about upcoming events can be found on Crowder State Park’s Facebook page, on the park’s bulletin board, and in information given to campers at the park.

More information about special events at Missouri State Parks or historic sites can be found by visiting mostateparkscom, including events held at Crowder.

Like this: Like Loading...