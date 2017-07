Crowder State Park west of Trenton will hold three events Saturday.

Park staff will lead participants on a short walk on Red Bud Trail during Explorer Hour at 10 o’clock in the morning. The walk will start at the campground amphitheater.

A Nature Touch Table will be held at the shower house at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Nature Game Night will feature Nature Bingo and Nature Trivia at 9 o’clock at night.

It will be held at the amphitheater.

