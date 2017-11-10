Crash kills Utica man when vehicle becomes submerged in water on Route C

The Highway Patrol reports a Utica man died as the result of a one-vehicle accident in Dawn early Friday morning at around 1:30 am.

Twenty-six-year-old Samuel Vanhorn was traveling west on Route C when his car ran off the right side of the road, skidded clockwise, struck a utility pole, and went airborne across a creek bed before its roof hit the opposite bank. The car then slid down the creek bank and became submerged in the water. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright reports a tow truck lifted the car out of the water, but Vanhorn was trapped inside. The fire department assisted by using cutters and spreaders for extrication about eight hours after the accident reportedly occurred.

The fire department was at the scene about one hour the Patrol reports Vanhorn did not use a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:55 am.

Vanhorn’s body was transported to Lindley Funeral Home.

