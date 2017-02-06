Crash in rural Harrison County injures Cainsville woman

A Cainsville resident was hurt on Saturday night when the SUV she was driving overturned off a country road southwest of Eagleville.

Forty-four year old Chairity Wayman was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with what the Highway Patrol described as moderate injuries. The accident occurred two miles southwest of Eagleville on East 205th Street.

The accident report indicates that Ms. Wayman failed to negotiate a curve and over-corrected. The westbound SUV went off the south side of the road and overturned. The vehicle was demolished. Ms. Wayman was wearing a seat belt.

