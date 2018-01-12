Crash in Macon County claims life of Ethel, Missouri man

A single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday night in western Macon County has claimed the life of a northeast Missouri resident.

The highway patrol reports 71-year-old Gail Allard of Ethel was pronounced dead at Samaritan Hospital in Macon. He was a passenger in a pickup driven by 45-year-old Rebekah Smith of Ethel. She received minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.

The accident happened about four miles north of New Cambria at 7 o’clock last night. Investigators said the northbound truck crossed over the center of Highway 149 and the driver apparently over-corrected with the truck traveling off the right side of the road where it struck a fence and overturned onto the driver’s side.

The patrol noted Gail Allard was partially ejected. He was not using a safety device and the truck was demolished.

