Crash in Carroll County injures Hale woman

A two vehicle accident in northern Carroll County resulted in minor injuries for one of the drivers.

43-year-old Kristy Heussner from the Hale community was taken by a private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital at Carrollton. The other driver, 34-year-old Matthew McDaniel, also of Hale, was not reported hurt.

The two vehicles collided as the northbound vehicle allegedly failed to yield to the one traveling east.

The accident happened Thursday morning on Carroll County Route J at Road 301.

Both vehicles received moderate damage and the report noted Heussner was using a seat belt while McDaniel did not.

