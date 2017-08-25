Crash east of Trenton injures 2; driver arrested on multiple charges

A single vehicle rollover accident east of Trenton injured two Kansas City men Thursday afternoon.

The highway patrol reported multiple charges are pending for the driver of the car.

Taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton were the driver, 51-year-old Henry Mullenix, and passenger, 57-year-old Samuel Rhea. The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for Rhea and minor for Mullenix.

The eastbound car traveled into the westbound lane of Highway 6, the driver then over-corrected causing the car to skid into a critical clockwise rotation traveling off the south side of the highway where it overturned coming to stop on the passenger side.

The car was demolished in the 4:45 Thursday afternoon accident, six and a half miles east of Trenton.

The highway patrol arrest report accused Henry Mullenix of driving while intoxicated felony assault, felony driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving, and no seat belt. Mullenix, according to the patrol, also was arrested on a Clay County warrant for driving while intoxicated aggravated offender.

Samuel Rhea is wanted on a misdemeanor charge of alleged contempt of court in Jackson County.

