There will be live music at the Cow Palace in Princeton Saturday, June 10.

A meal will be served at 5:30 and the show with Lifeline Band and Jordan Crouse begins at 7 pm.

Special guests are Stacy (Shipley) Willetts, Jack Clapham, Michael Bertrand, Debi Nordyke and Guy Earl Evoritt plus others.

Promoters call it a fun night of friends, food, music and comedy.

