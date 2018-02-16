Court case dismissed against Lakeview Motel and other defendants

On its own motion, the Grundy County Circuit Court Thursday dismissed a legal action that was filed after a May 20th fire destroyed the 40 room Lakeview Motel of Trenton.

Cincinnati Insurance Company of Overland Park, Kansas had filed the legal action, called a “Petition for Interpleader.” The suit was filed July 11th in Grundy County Circuit Court against owner/operator of Lakeview, John Lee, among other defendants. The legal action at the time of the filing was described as determining the distribution of insurance proceeds.

Online court information states the notice of a dismissal hearing was sent December 28th to all parties, advising them of the February 15th court date.

Thursday, no parties or representatives appeared in Grundy County Circuit Court to answer the notice of dismissal. Third Circuit Court Judge Jack Peace dismissed the case without prejudice.

Court costs were assessed to the plaintiff, Cincinnati Insurance Company.

