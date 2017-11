Church members and volunteers were very busy on the Thanksgiving holiday as the geared up to serve the annual Thanksgiving meal to the public. When it was all said and done, the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church had served more than 1,000 meals.

The pastor’s wife, Dianna Crawford, breaks down the number of meals delivered and served at the church and how it compares to previous years. Crawford also talks about the volunteers who gave up their holiday to serve others.

