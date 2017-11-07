Coon Creek Baptist Church plans for annual Thanksgiving meal.

Plans are underway for Union Coon Creek Baptist Church’s Annual Thanksgiving meal.

The church west of Trenton will deliver free Thanksgiving dinners to those who are unable to prepare their own November 23rd. The church will also host anyone who wants to come and share in fellowship at the church that day.

Call Kitchen Coordinator Ida Lee Little at 359-6460, Route Coordinator Dianna Crawford at 359-3094, or the Union Coon Creek Church at 789-2236 for more information.

Anyone wishing to receive a Thanksgiving meal should turn in reservations by November 21st.

Like this: Like Loading...