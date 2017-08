Crowder State Park west of Trenton will hold a Dutch Oven Cooking Contest at the campground next month.

The event will be held September 9 and judging will take place from noon to 1 o’clock.

Winners and prizes will be presented at the amphitheater at 1:30.

Categories for the contest will include soups and chilis, desserts, main dishes, and bread.

Campers and non-campers can enter by pre-registering by calling 660-359-6473 or by emailing [email protected]

