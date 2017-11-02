Concrete truck overturns south of Gallatin injuring driver

The Highway Patrol reports an Arnold resident sustained minor injuries when his concrete truck overturned about 10 miles south of Gallatin Wednesday afternoon.

Nineteen-year-old Alexander Myers traveled north on State Route CC when the truck ran off the east side of the road before overturning and coming to rest on the passenger’s side facing north, totaling the vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services transported Myers to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports he wore a safety device at the time of the accident.

