Community of Jamesport looks to make improvements through tax credits

Jamesport Community Association has received a financial boost to improve facilities at the A.V. Spillman Event Center thanks to being awarded Missouri tax credits under the Neighborhood Assistance Program.

Missouri Department of Economic Development approved $176,000 in tax credits for the Jamesport Community Association. The NAP helps not-for-profits raise private-sector funds by providing partial state tax credits to businesses that make contributions to approved projects.

Jamesport Community Association has proposed a capital campaign to improve the A.V. Spillman Event Center campus which is nearly four acres (3.88) acres in size.

Modifications and additions are to improve tourism infrastructure, to increase the number of attractions and to promote tourism locally, regionally, and along Highway 6 through Daviess, Grundy, and Sullivan counties. The building in Jamesport functions as a community center and it’s available for public use. It’s also the site of nine community tourism events each year – in addition to hosting public and private events.

Modifications to the 7,477 square-foot center included adding concrete paving to the front parking area and installing an ADA approved ramp to the entrance.

A 30 by 50-foot building addition is to be constructed at the rear of the building. New metal siding and roofing will be added to the building to match materials used for the new addition. The rear addition will function as storage to increase the flexibility of the AV Spillman Events Center.

Interior improvements for the Spillman Center are to include new heating and cooling systems, the addition of partitioning to divide the center into smaller spaces, a new portable stage, and a new sound system. A new open pavilion is to be constructed to the east of the center. The pavilion will provide infrastructure for new events and services such as a farmers market, shade and shelter for tour bus riders, increased eating capacity for bus tours, and an Amish craft market.

Restoration of the 1857 Little Brick House is included in the future plans.

This is the oldest brick structure still standing in Jamesport. It is the goal of the Jamesport Community Association to make improvements to this building and establish it as a self-guided visitors center to promote local and regional businesses, various attractions, and to provide information to travelers.

Repairs include installing new ledge stone rocks, restoring footings, and replacing old bricks and tuck pointing. The electrical service is to be upgraded. The roof and exterior windows will also be repaired. The front stoop, side porch, and the front sidewalk are to be repaired. The addition to the rear of the house is to be removed.

Like this: Like Loading...