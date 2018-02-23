Community improvement grants available to 4-H and FFA youth

Developing a thriving rural Missouri is important to FCS Financial. The Shaping Rural Missouri grant program offers Missouri 4-H and FFA organizations $500 grants to implement projects that will benefit their rural communities and youth development.

“Providing opportunities for rural community development is important to FCS Financial because our employees and customers live in these same areas,” said Scott Gardner, Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “These grants not only strengthen our rural communities but allow our youth to work as a team to accomplish a goal.”

Funds are awarded to assist club or chapter members in bringing positive change by establishing projects that make their local communities better places to live. FCS Financial encourages applicants to collaborate with other community organizations to develop and complete their improvement project.

Last year, FCS Financial funded 45 projects across Missouri. Projects improved local communities by building picnic tables, planting trees and landscaping school grounds.

Applications are due April 1, 2018. An application and more information on the Shaping Rural Missouri grant program can be found at www.myfcsfinancial.com under the How We’re Different tab or by calling 1-800-369-3276 ext. 1173.

Like this: Like Loading...