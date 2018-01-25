Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri to hold annual event in March

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Incorporated will hold its Seventh Annual Event in March.

The event will be held at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center in Chillicothe the morning of March 9. Doors will be open at 8:15, and a breakfast will be served at 8:30. It should be noted that reservations are required for the event and the cost is $30 per person.

A program featuring Codirector of the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship Deb Markley will run from 9 o’clock to 10:30. The mission of the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship is to help community leaders build a prosperous future by supporting and empowering business, social, and civic entrepreneurs.

Those interested can register at their website or you may contact Mary or Stacey at the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at 816-232-2022.

Deb Markley will also lead two Community Conversations on the topic of “Finding Your Best ‘Next Step’ Toward Regional Prosperity” at the Community Building in Cameron March 8th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Community Conversations cost $35 per person and include lunch. The sessions will center around energizing regional possibilities and investing in community impact.

