Community Action Partnership to celebrate Community Action Month

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri will celebrate Community Action Month by collecting items for food pantries.

Energy Services Representative Kim Brashear urges everyone to donate non-food items to their local food pantries, such as shampoo, toothpaste, soap, and other toiletries.

She explains that EBT cards cannot be used to purchase those items, but food pantries often have a limited supply.

Brashear says the Community Action Partnership will post locations of the food pantries in the nine-county service area on its website and Facebook page throughout the month.

The organization will contact all the pantries in the service area to find out when their truck delivery and commodity days will be, so staff can schedule times to volunteer.

Brashear adds that this will allow the Community Action Partnership to help its communities and let them know the services it provides.

Call 660-359-3907 or 855-290-8544 for more information.

