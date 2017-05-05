Community Action Partnership offering Weatherization Program

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is seeking homeowners, renters, and landlords interested in its Weatherization Program.

Energy Services Representative Kim Brashear explains that weatherization provides cost effective, energy efficient home improvements to the state’s low-income households, especially the elderly, children, those with physical disadvantages, and others with high utility costs.

She says the program aims to lower utility bills and improve comfort while ensuring health and safety.

Brashear reports that weatherization is the nation’s largest residential energy efficiency program.

Executive Director Aaron Franklin says that those interested in applying may find an application online at capncm.org or call 1-855-290-8544 to request an application to be emailed or faxed to them.

He explains that each application is reviewed to make sure the applicant qualifies based on guidelines.

Then the Community Action Partnership comes to look at the home and complete an energy audit to make sure it will be cost efficient for it to do the work.

He says rental homes are also eligible for weatherization.

Franklin adds that at data at the state and federal level support that weatherization makes homes more efficient.

The Community Action Partnership’s Weatherization Program is ongoing.

