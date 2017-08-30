The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri offers Weatherization services across the Green Hills counties.

The program provides cost-effective energy-efficient home improvements to low-income households, especially the elderly, children, and those with physical disadvantages.

The program aims to lower utility bills and improve comfort while ensuring health and safety. Home owners, renters, and landlords interested in applying to receive Weatherization services may fill out applications for the program.

Applications can be found at the Community Action Partnership website.

Applications can also be requested by calling the Community Action Partnership office at 855-290-8544 extension 1064.

