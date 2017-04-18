Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri holds Youth Leadership Day

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri recently partnered with the National Guard and Polo R-VII School to organize Youth Leadership Day.

The event, held at the Community Center in Polo, offered activities and inspirational speakers. The day’s experiences covered topics like self-esteem, ethics, goal attainment, teamwork, problem-solving, and communication.

Refreshments were furnished through a donation from The Hamilton Bank. Lunch was provided for the group by CAPNCM, and each student received a T-shirt and water bottle. Prizes were also given to participants by the National Guard. Thirty-six high school juniors, six volunteers, and ten community action staff members participated throughout the day.

If your school or youth group would be interested in learning more about Youth Leadership Day, please contact CAPNCM by calling 855-290-8544 ext 1024.

