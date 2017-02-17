Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri awarded $8,000 grant

The Livingston County Community Foundation awarded an $8,000 grant to the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri.

The funds will help purchase medical supplies for the Chillicothe location’s clinic.

The clinic specializes in women’s healthcare, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, breast and reproductive exams, and family planning education for Livingston County residents.

It provides laboratory services, such as blood pressure checks, hemoglobin tests, and urinalysis.

The clinic also provides limited services to men related to sexually transmitted disease screenings and reproductive health.

