Coming To Your Mailbox: Grundy County tax bills

Grundy County property owners and residents will receive real estate and personal property tax bills in the mail soon.

County Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris says the failure of the taxpayer to receive notice of tax payments does not relieve the taxpayer of any tax liability imposed by law.

Those who do not receive a tax bill by November 17th are asked to call the county assessor’s office at 660-359-4040 extension 2 to see if an assessment form is on file.

Tax payments must be received by December 29th in person or postmarked no later than December 30th if mailed. Payments received after that date will have a penalty and interest fee added to them.

Individuals with questions may call the county collector’s office at 660-359-4040 extension 3.

Many real property owners will see an increase in their tax bill due to 2017 being a reassessment year. Letters notifying property owners of increases were mailed in May with several weeks given to contact the assessor’s office to discuss concerns.

The deadline for Board of Equalization hearings was July 10th, and hearings were held July 17th.

The 2017 Assessor Books are now closed, and no changes may be made to the valuation of real property for 2017.

