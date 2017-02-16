Columbia seeks to intervene in firefighter death lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the 2014 death of a Columbia firefighter has been canceled.

The move comes after the city filed a late motion to intervene and the University of Missouri requested a new judge.

The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/2lL3ud8 ) reports the settlement canceled Tuesday would’ve made a payment to Lt. Bruce Britt’s widow, Leigh Kottwitz, and established an annual payment on behalf of their daughter.

The city filed its motion to intervene Friday, saying it worried it wouldn’t be able to recover reimbursement for the workers’ compensation benefits paid since Britt’s death.

Britt died while responding to a call that a roof had collapsed at University Village. A National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health report said he suffocated while being trapped under debris.

