Columbia police report girl assaulted at school bus stop

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Columbia police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted at a school bus stop.

Police spokeswoman Latisha Stroer says officers were sent to the bus stop in central Columbia to investigate an assault involving three juvenile females. She says two girls, ages 14 and 15, were taken into juvenile custody on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2jmUdqV ) the condition of the girl taken to the hospital was not immediately available.

Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark says a school bus driver called police after arriving at the bus stop and seeing someone on the ground.

She says not everyone involved were school bus riders.

