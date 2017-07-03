Coffey man injured in alcohol-related crash near Blue Ridge

A Coffey man was hurt Saturday evening when the four-wheeler he was operating overturned in Southern Harrison County.

48-year old Bradley Myers was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries.

The accident happened on Route MM, about five miles east of the Blue Ridge community as the four-wheeler was eastbound in the westbound lane of Route MM when the all-terrain vehicle overturned, ejecting Myers, before coming to rest on top of him.

The patrol reports Myers was not wearing safety equipment.

The patrol accused him of alcohol-related driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in an accident, and failure to drive on the right half of the road when the road was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

