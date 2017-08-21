Clouds in north Missouri could hamper viewing the eclipse

The National Weather Service reports that cloud cover may affect your ability to view the Solar Eclipse today in north Missouri.

A complex of storms in Iowa has shifted to the Missouri/Iowa border and may provide more low and mid-level clouds than previously thought. The high clouds will still be in place so this additional clouds coverage could make viewing the eclipse north of the Missouri river difficult.

However, the clouds could move out by midday and sky could possibly be clear by the time the moon eclipses the sun at approximately 1:10 pm.

There could be a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday morning and in the afternoon around eclipse time, but the bulk of the thunderstorm activity will occur Monday evening through Monday night.

Areas north of Interstate 70 could see strong to possibly severe storms capable of producing 60 mph winds and hail up to golf hail sized. Heavy rain is also expected across northwest Missouri Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Expect areas of 2 to 4 inches of rain, with perhaps a narrow corridor of higher amounts. Flash flooding and river flooding will be of increasing concern with this overnight activity.

