Clothing drive for men who lost everything in Lakeview fire underway

An employee of the Lakeview Restuarant and Motor Lodge at Trenton has begun a clothing drive to assist four men who lost everything in the Saturday night blaze at the motel.

Sarah Keer reported two men were living there, long-term and lost everything.

She also noted motel owner John Lee and his visiting brother from overseas, had belongings in one of the rooms and all was lost.

A list of the most needed items includes:

Jeans 36 X 32 or 36 X 30

Sweatpants sizes large and medium

T-shirts sizes large and medium

Shorts – knee length

Men’s socks and medium undergarments

Also needed are toiletries, towels, wash clothes, hair items, and other miscellaneous.

Donations can be dropped off at the Lakeview Restaurant for Sarah and she will personally deliver them.

Persons who wish to donate money may contact Sarah and she will go shopping for the guys.

The restaurant is closed today as part of their usual operating schedule, however, the restaurant plans to re-open Tuesday morning.

