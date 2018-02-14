Clinton, Missouri man arrested on failure to appear

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Clinton man for failure to appear on felony first degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Twenty-nine-year-old Devin Allen Robinson’s bond is $15,000 cash only, and his probation was suspended. He had a writ from the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center of Saint Joseph and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday.

Court documents accuse Robinson of possessing, selling, altering, defacing, and unlawfully operating a 2004 Kawasaki Bayo ATV without the consent of owner Donald Keith.

Like this: Like Loading...