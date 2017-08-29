City offices in Trenton to close at Noon on Friday for funeral of Steven Sims

The offices of the City of Trenton and Trenton Municipal Utilities will be closing at Noon on Friday, September 1st, 2017 to allow employees to attend the funeral and pay respects to the family of Steven Sims.

Steven was an employee of Trenton Municipal Utilities for the past 25 years and supervisor of the TMU Electric Plant. All non-emergency departments of the City of Trenton will be closed. In case of a utility emergency, please contact the emergency number at 660-359-3211.

For those wishing to pay their utility bills after noon, payments can be made online at www.trentonmo.com or can be dropped off in the overnight box in front of City Hall.

