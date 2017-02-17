City of Trenton issues burn ban, county issues burn ban advisory

Trenton established a record high-temperature yesterday with 73 degrees observed at KTTN.

That easily erased the previous record high of 64 degrees on February 16th set twice: 1954 and 1994. Today, our high temperature will challenge the record which is 73 degrees set most recently on this date in 2011.

It’s also another day with an elevated fire danger due to warm temperatures, dry conditions, low humidity, and strong winds. Outdoor burning is discouraged – do not even attempt to burn any fields or trash as any fire could spread quickly.

Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Rick Hull announced a burn ban advisory for all of the rural areas of the county. Hull is asking citizens to refrain from burning until further notice.

Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler issued a burn ban for the city of Trenton until further notice. He issued the ban on burning due to the National Weather Service declaration of a very high fire danger across northwest Missouri.

Relative humidity values generally below 30 percent along with dry surface fuels will bring an elevated fire weather risk for Friday. Wind gusts below 20 mph during the afternoon may reduce the overall threat, though outdoor burning remains strongly discouraged. Conditions will improve Saturday with increasing relative humidity values coupled with lighter winds.

