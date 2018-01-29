City of Trenton continues testing for lead in water

The City of Trenton is preparing for the next round of obtaining water samples to determine the level of lead in the lines to selected residential locations of Trenton.

City Administrator Ron Urton explained Trenton is required by Department of Natural Resources to announce results of the previous testing as well as plans for additional testing of possible lead in the drinking water supply.

As reported previously, three of 20 locations tested in September had lead levels that were above the EPA “action level” of 15 parts per billion per liter of water. Trenton Municipal also tested for lead in drinking water at all registered daycare facilities, women’s shelter, and K-12 schools. Grundy County Health Department tested drinking water at the facilities with on-site food preparation. All of those results were below the level in which “action” is required.

During the next week, Urton said an additional 40 residences have been targeted across Trenton for testing to determine the level of lead in the water. These are locations which TMU knows have lead service lines. Urton said each of the selected households will be provided instructions and a plastic bottle to be filled with the water sample.

TMU employees will return to each location to pick up the sample which is then sent to the DNR lab for testing. Urton said there’s no additional cost to the city of Trenton for the kit or the tests. He noted the annual DNR primacy fee that appears on customer’s water bills covers costs of testing.

Once the next phase of testing is complete and results known, additional testing is scheduled for water customers this June to monitor the impact of Trenton’s plan in dealing with the lead issue. Urton said the engineering firm of Burns and McDonnell worked with Trenton officials on the corrosion control plan. That plan has been submitted to the Department of Natural Resources and is awaiting approval.

Urton explained the plan basically adds a chemical “orthophosphate” to the water supply. He said it will have no effect on the taste or quality of the water. The chemical, he explained, is to coat the pipes and help keep lead from leaching out. This process, according to Urton, is being used in many municipal water supplies.

Letters advising of the next round of water testing are to be mailed with the bills January 31st to all TMU water customers. It includes information on health effects of lead and what the consumer can do. The city of Trenton continues to offer a telephone number for persons to call if they have questions which is 660-234-9172.

