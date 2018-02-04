City of Chillicothe now accepting bids on surplus items

The City of Chillicothe is now accepting bids on surplus items which includes tools, equipment, vehicles, office furniture, and guns.

Photos, details, and bid forms are available at the Chillicothe City Hall.

Vehicles and equipment will be located at the Chillicothe Street Barn and will be sold as is. Guns may be viewed at the Chillicothe Police Station the afternoon of February 13th from 1 to 5 o’clock. Anyone wanting to purchase a gun must be a Missouri resident at least 18 years old, and the police department must have no reason to believe the purchaser is prohibited by law to purchase or possess firearms. Background checks will be conducted.

Sealed bids for the surplus items are due to the Chillicothe City Clerk’s Office at City Hall by the afternoon of February 20th at 3 o’clock. Top bidders will be notified and given three working days from the date of notification to pay the City Clerk by cash or certified check.

The City will consider awarding the bid to the next highest bidder if the top bidder does not pay for purchased items.

