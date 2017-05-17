City building codes hot topic at administrative committee meeting

Chairpersons were selected during meetings last night of the economic development and administrative committees for the city of Trenton.

Chosen as chairperson of the economic development committee was Jennifer Hottes-Urich. Selected to chair the administrative committee was Dave Mlika. Those two, plus finance committee chairman Travis Elbert, will comprise the utility committee which oversees matters involving Trenton Municipal.

It was a brief meeting of the economic development committee with members expecting to have a city contract for review in the near future with the North Central Missouri Development Alliance – a regional approach to economic development.

Several topics were discussed by the administrative committee. Two of them will involve the city attorney drafting ordinances for the full city council review.

One makes a policy change that in the future, concrete foundations will have to be hauled away on building demolition projects – rather than using the concrete as fill.

Building inspector Donnie Vandevender noted the change was requested by the utility as some problems have occurred during excavating work done for future construction. He noted hauling off foundations will add to the expense of demolition projects. The change though will not impact current demolition structures as bids were accepted.

Also to be referred to the city council is specific wording to clarify the current policy requiring ground fault circuit interrupter protection in kitchen sink, bathroom, and laundry room receptacles in rental units.

A discussion was held on adopting 2015 International Council building codes, which are the most recent available, to replace year 2006 codes being used by the city of Trenton.

Vandevender reported the Insurance Services Office (ISO) has given Trenton a very low rating on its codes involving residential and commercial buildings. ISO provides the information to insurers which may use the evaluations in underwriting for property insurance in the community. Municipalities with well-enforced, up to date codes, should demonstrate better loss experience which could be reflected in insurance rates.

Vandevender said Trenton should anticipate getting a ten, which is the worst rating, on the building code effectiveness grading schedule. The committee was told that adopting the newest codes along with certifications, continuing education units, record keeping, and inspections could upgrade Trenton’s rating to perhaps five. Much more work and other input is expected over the course of the year regarding building codes.

The administrative committee will ask department heads to make more use of the city facebook page in communicating notifications and information to the public that follows the social media. Comments from viewers will continue to be allowed.

Four employees: Cindy Simpson, Rosetta Marsh, Jessie Tabbert, and Tommy Wright will continue to have the city authority to post messages on the city Facebook page.

City administrator Ron Urton led the discussion, and provided a summary, on the city purchasing policy regarding the state bid process regarding high dollar items or projects.

Additional investigation is planned before any updates are made to existing policy.

