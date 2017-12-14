City Administrator reports Trenton food service locations water has been tested

More results from tests to monitor the water quality in Trenton have been received.

City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton reports the results show all Trenton food service locations with in-house preparation facilities are below the Environmental Protection Agency’s action level for lead in the drinking water, which is 15 parts per billion.

The Grundy County Health Department conducted the tests in accordance with regulations from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Urton says all locations tested were notified of their results.

He adds that Trenton Municipal Utilities will continue to take steps to address the water quality. The City of Trenton has established a water quality hotline for the public to use for questions or concerns.

The hotline number is 660-234-9172.

