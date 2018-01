The drug drop off program at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in Trenton yielded nine pounds of prescription and over the counter medications during the month of December.

The yearly total for 2017 is 264 pounds, and Trenton police say since August of 2013, the amount is more than 1,052 pounds of prescription and over the counter medications.

The positive aspect of the program is that prescription medications are kept out of the wrong hands and out of water sources.

