Circus coming to Princeton August 26

A circus is coming to Princeton for two performances later this month.

The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will be at the Mercer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 26 with performances listed for 2 o’clock and 4:30.

The Princeton chamber of commerce is sponsoring the event.

Advance tickets are available for sale at Princeton locations including GRM Networks, Smithfields’ office, Kelly’s Hairum, and the Famous.

Advance tickets are being sold at $10.00 for adults and $7.00 for children and senior citizens. On the day of the circus performances, August 26, the admission prices will be higher: $13.00 for adults and $10.00 for children and senior citizens 65 and older. Children two years old and younger will be admitted free of charge.

Their website promotes the public being able to watch the circus tent being raised starting at 9:30 that morning. Culpepper and Merriweather Circus reports it schedules performances 32 weeks of the year and promotes action packed 90-minute shows held in over 200 towns in 17 different states.

The circus includes “big cats,” horses, trapeze artist, a contortionist, American Eskimo dogs, wire walker, and unicyclist. This circus also offers on the midway pony rides, bounce houses, and a 22-foot slide.

