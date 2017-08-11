Circuit court has busy docket on Thursday

At a sentencing hearing Thursday in Circuit Court, Trenton resident Timothy Nguyen was ordered to serve multiple years in prison; then he was placed on probation.

Nguyen was sentenced to seven years for tampering with a motor vehicle, first degree; four years for resisting arrest or detention; and four years for possessing burglary tools. Execution of the sentences was suspended and Nguyen was placed on five years probation.

The court ordered to make payments on restitution of $2,188 and pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and obtain a drug and alcohol assessment.

Trenton resident Erin Gathercole pleaded guilty to charges of tampering or attempted tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution. Imposition of sentence was suspended and she was placed on five years probation.

Among conditions is payment of $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund. Judge Jack Peace ordered Erin Gathercole to have no contact with any witness or victim in Isaac Wattenbarger’s case.

David Lee Shiner of Trenton pleaded guilty to peace disturbance. Shiner was sentenced to 30 days in jail and given credit for time served.

O’Neil, Nebraska resident William James Fune pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge. Sentencing was deferred yesterday in favor a report by probation and parole. The court scheduled sentencing for October 12 in Grundy County.

Several probation violation hearings were held in the circuit court Thursday.

Violations were admitted to by the defendants. Probations were continued, with additional conditions or orders, for several of the defendants who were previously processed on a variety of charges.

Persons that the court chose to continue probation include:

Curtis Scott Wheelbarger, Terry Michael Delauder, Cassie K. Leeper, Janice Sue Wynne and Bobbi Jo Zimmer – all of Trenton – as well as Jon Frederick Ashford of St. Joseph.

Those who were ordered to perform 16 hours of community service, as a condition of probation, include Terry Delauder, Cassie Leeper; and Jon Ashford.

In a drug case against Jordan Mackenzie Farmer of Trenton: Prosecutor Carrie Lamm Clark recused herself and asked the court for a replacement. Mercer county’s Ryan Horsman was appointed as the special prosecutor. A defense attorney’s motion for Judge Jack Peace to disqualify himself from hearing the case was taken under advisement.

A probation violation hearing for Cassandra Brewer of Trenton is scheduled September 7 with the court re-setting bond at 25 thousand dollars cash on each of two Grundy County cases: felony passing bad checks and receiving stolen property.

Like this: Like Loading...