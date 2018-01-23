Chula woman and child hurt on Highway 65 when tractor-trailer truck hits their vehicle

The Highway Patrol reports a woman and child from Chula sustained injuries when a semi tractor-trailer truck hit their car four miles south of Trenton Tuesday morning.

Nineteen-year-old Cale Hitt of Derby, Iowa traveled south on U. S. 65 approaching Southeast 50th Street when he reportedly failed to notice traffic slowing for a vehicle making a right turn. The Patrol reports he swerved into the northbound lane to avoid a collision, but his truck struck the northbound car driven by 26-year-old Madison Imgarten.

Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the southbound lane of U. S. 65 with the truck receiving moderate damage, and the car totaled.

Grundy County Emergency Medical Services transported Imgarten and her passenger, four-year-old Ava Ireland, to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The Patrol called Imgarten’s injuries minor and Ireland’s moderate. The Patrol reports Hitt did not sustain injuries.

The Patrol notes Imgarten did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident while the others did.

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District assisted at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...