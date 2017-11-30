Chula man life-flighted after crash ejects him from SUV

A Chula man was flown to a hospital after thrown out of the vehicle last night in an accident one-half mile east of Chula.

The highway patrol reported 55-year-old Donald Smith of Chula was seriously injured when the eastbound sports utility vehicle he was driving went off Route K, struck an embankment, overturned, and hit a utility pole. A trooper reported that Smith was ejected and the SUV came to a halt on its top and was demolished.

The patrol reports Smith was taken by medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to Saint Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza in Kansas City.

The report noted Smith was not using a seat belt when the accident happened about 11 o’clock Wednesday night.

