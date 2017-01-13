Chula home a total loss after Thursday night fire

A house in Chula is a total loss after a fire Thursday night.

Chillicothe Fire Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reports the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to assist the Chula Fire Department.

The fire went through the roof of the house in the 300 block of Mansur in Chula when Chillicothe firefighters arrived.

Chula Fire requested Chillicothe Fire to draft water from Chula’s portable tank with the Chillicothe Fire Department pumping about 5,000 gallons of water onto the fire.

No one was at home during the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

