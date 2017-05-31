Chronic Disease Self-Management Course to be held at North 65 Center

The Grundy County Health Department, University of Missouri Extension, and the Regional Arthritis Center will host a Chronic Disease Self-Management Course at the North 65 Center in Trenton.

Health Department Health Educator Abby Oberman and Extension Nutrition and Health Education Specialist Tyler Hall will teach the six-week class, which will run Wednesday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:30 June 14th through July 26th.

There will not be a class the week of July 4th.

The workshop will help participants set doable goals, make daily tasks easier, find support and solutions for problems, reduce symptoms of pain and fatigue, work in partnership with their healthcare team, relax and manage stress, and make decisions pertaining to their healthcare.

Those interested should pre-register.

Call the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196 for more information or the register.

