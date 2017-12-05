Christmas lighting contest announced in Mercer County

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce and Grundy Electric Cooperative announce the Christmas lighting contest which is open to all Grundy Electric members in Mercer County.

Forms may be picked up at Mid States Services in Princeton.

First place in the Christmas lighting contest wins $75.00 with other monetary prizes totaling $50.00 for second and $25.00 for third place.

Anyone with questions should contact Kelly Bertrand of the Princeton Chamber at 660-748-4009. Winners will be announced December 23rd.

