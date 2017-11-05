Christmas Around the Square slated for November 18 in Gallatin

Christmas Around the Square will be held in Gallatin November 18th.

Various activities will be held from 10 o’clock that morning to 7 o’clock that night which includes a candy cane Christmas store, strolling carolers, a balloon artist and face painting, baking contests, an old-time photo booth, children’s games, train rides, sleigh rides, a Paint and Pour party, and the Festival of Lights Parade.

There will be performances by Servants of the Most High, Linda Arnold, and the Gallatin High School Band.

Santa, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Spongebob, and Sheriff Callie will also make appearances during the festivities.

