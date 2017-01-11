Christian Motorcyle Association to hold training and fellowship

The Northwest Missouri Area Christian Motorcycle Association chapters will hold refresher training and fellowship later this month and in February.

The Trenton Light Riders and the Princeton Revival Riders will hold a refresher training and fellowship at the Dockery Chapel Methodist Church at 386 Southwest Highway W in Trenton the afternoon of Saturday, January 28th from 1 o’clock to 4:30.

Brad and Angie Barton and CMA Missouri State Coordinators will attend.

The Saint Joe Pony Express chapter and the Tarkio Heartland Riders will hold a refresher training and fellowship at the Freeman Chapel Free Will Baptist Church at 2600 Southeast 144 Road in Stewartsville the afternoon of Saturday, February 11 from 1 o’clock to 4:30.

There will be snacks and giveaways at both meetings.

Anyone can attend and learn about the Christian Motorcycle Association.

