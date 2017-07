A Christ Centered Crusade will be at the Lineville, Iowa City Park on Highway 65 July 10th through 16th.

Each night will feature special music at 6:30 and a program at 7 o’clock.

July 16th is Youth Night, and a barbecue will be held at 6 o’clock.

The Mercer and Lineville churches sponsor the Christ Centered Crusade.

